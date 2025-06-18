Prez Murmu to be on 3-day visit to Dehradun

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Dehradun from June 19 to 21 during which she will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects at Rashtrapati Niketan.

“On June 19, the President will inaugurate an amphitheater and lay foundation stones for staff quarters, stables and barracks at Rashtrapati Niketan,” an official statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

On June 20, she will grace the opening of Rashtrapati Niketan for public visit and inaugurate public amenities such as the visitor facilitation centre, the cafeteria, and the souvenir shop.

Murmu will also grace the opening of Rashtrapati Tapovan and lay the foundation stone for Rashtrapati Udyan.

The Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Tapovan will be open for public viewing from June 24.

On June 20, the President will also visit the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities at Dehradun where she will witness an exhibition and Model School Science Lab and interact with the students. In the same evening, she will release a postage stamp on Raj Bhavan, Nainital, on the completion of its 125 years.

On June 21, the President will participate in a mass yoga demonstration at the Uttarakhand State Police Line Maidan, Dehradun on the International Yoga Day.