Prez Murmu to be chief guest at Human Rights Day event

The National Human Rights Commission will mark the Human Rights Day on Tuesday where President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest.

Since its inception, the rights body has registered a total of 23,14,794 cases and disposed of 23,07,587 of them , including 2,880 cases based on suo motu cognisance and also recommended about Rs 256.57 lakh as monetary relief to the victims of human rights violations.

The Acting Chairperson NHRC, India, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, Secretary General, Bharat Lal, along with senior officers, members of statutory commissions, SHRCs, diplomats, civil society, and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

Advertisement

During the last one year, from 1st December, 2023 to 30th November, 2024, the NHRC, India registered 65,973 cases and disposed of 66,378 cases, including those carried forward from previous years. It took suo motu cognisance in 109 cases and recommended Rs. 17,24,40,000/- in monetary relief to victims of human rights violations during this period of the last year. The Commission also held a camp in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The theme for this year’s Human Rights Day, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now,” emphasises that human rights are not just aspirational but also a practical tool for empowering individuals and communities to create a better future. Embracing the transformative potential of human rights can help build a more peaceful, equitable, and sustainable world. Now is the time to renew global action for a future rooted in human dignity.

The Commission has consistently worked to ensure the protection of both civil and political rights, as well as economic, social, and cultural rights. It has made significant contributions to mainstreaming a human rights-centred approach in government policies and programs, and in raising awareness among public authorities and civil society through various initiatives.

It continues to foster human rights discussions at national and international forums and engages in dialogue with civil society, NGOs, human rights defenders, experts, statutory commission members, state human rights commissions, and government officials.

The impact of NHRC, India is further demonstrated by its reviews of numerous bills, laws, conferences, research projects, 31 advisories, and more than 100 publications, including monthly newsletters and media reports, all of which testify to its efforts in promoting and protecting human rights.

The advisories issued cover a range of issues, including child sexual abuse material (CSAM), rights of widows, the right to food, health, mental health, informal workers’ rights, and environmental pollution, among others.

The NHRC has appointed 14 Special Rapporteurs to assess human rights conditions across various regions of the country. These Rapporteurs conduct visits to shelters, prisons, and similar institutions, preparing reports with recommendations for future action. Additionally, 21 Special Monitors focus on specific human rights issues and report their findings to the Commission.

The Commission has established 12 core groups on various human rights themes and regularly holds discussions with experts and senior government officials to finalise recommendations. It also organises open house discussions with stakeholders on various human rights issues. Over the past year, it held several core group meetings, open house discussions, and national consultations on various aspects of human rights.

The NHRC, India continues to collaborate with central and state governments, parastatal organisations, academic institutions, NGOs, and human rights defenders to protect and promote human rights.

This year, the Commission began a new programme to sensitise All India Services officers, including IAS, IPS, and IFS officers, to equip them with a deeper understanding of human rights, enabling them to share this knowledge within their respective organisations.

The Commission also organised about 55 collaborative workshops, six moot court competitions, and multiple internships, benefiting students from across the country. Students and faculty members from 44 universities and colleges visited the Commission for orientation on human rights and their protection mechanisms. Additionally, it hosted debates for Central Paramilitary forces and State Police organisations to raise awareness of human rights.

The NHRC, India has intervened in numerous cases, including issuing notices to sports bodies to address harassment of women in the workplace, recommending free housing for homeless persons, compensating victims of communal riots, and assisting with the rehabilitation of persons displaced by natural disasters.

It has also intervened in cases of suicide by debt-ridden farmers and recommended amendments to 97 laws discriminating against persons with Hansen’s disease.

The Commission has expanded its outreach through the HRCNet Portal, which connects with state authorities and allows individuals to file complaints online and track their status in real-time. The portal is linked to over five lakh Common Service Centers and the National Government Services Portal.

Human Rights Day is observed on 10th December every year to commemorate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which was adopted and proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

The UDHR serves as a global benchmark for the protection and promotion of human rights. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India views Human Rights Day as an opportunity for various stakeholders worldwide to reflect on their actions and responsibilities, ensuring that they do not contribute to the violation of human rights.