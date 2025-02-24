Prez Murmu pitches for more women personnel in UN peacekeeping missions

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday called for inducting more women in UN peacekeeping missions, saying the missions with a higher percentage of female personnel have been more effective in reducing violence and achieving long-lasting peace agreements.

She was addressing a group of participants in the Conference for Women Peacekeepers which called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Advertisement

She observed that the presence of women in a peacekeeping mission makes it more diverse and inclusive. ”Women peacekeepers often have greater access to local communities and can serve as role models for women and children. They are better equipped to address gender-based violence, build trust, and promote dialogue,” she added.

Advertisement

The President recalled India’s proud history of contribution to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping, with over 2,90,000 India peacekeepers having served in more than 50 UN peacekeeping missions. Today, there are over 5000 Indian peacekeepers in nine active missions, deployed in often hostile conditions, for the cause of international peace and security, she noted.

She was happy to note that Indian women peacekeepers have been at the forefront of the call of duty. ”Today there are over 154 Indian women peacekeepers deployed in six ongoing UN missions. Right from the 1960s in Congo, to policing in Liberia in 2007, our women peacekeepers have exhibited the highest traditions of professionalism and conduct,” she added.

The women peacekeepers are in New Delhi to participate in a Conference on the theme “Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Perspective”, being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and the Centre for UN Peacekeeping, New Delhi.

The conference aims to bring together women officials from the Global South to discuss issues of contemporary relevance to peacekeeping and the various challenges being faced by peacekeeping missions.