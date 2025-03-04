Prez Murmu highlights importance of taxes for vibrant economy

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday highlighted the importance of taxes for a vibrant economy.

Addressing the officer trainees of the Indian Revenue Service (78th batch) who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said the job of Indian Revenue Service officers is one of the most important functions for governance and welfare.

As Indian Revenue Service officers, they would play a pivotal role in ensuring that this essential resource is collected in a fair, effective, and transparent manner, she added.

Noting that the infrastructure in India is growing, digital connectivity is bridging gaps, and economic opportunities are more accessible than ever before, she underlined that for the development to be sustainable and inclusive, resources must be managed with efficiency and fairness, and the citizens should trust the system.

The President told the IRS officers that they have a crucial role to play as they would oversee the process to ensure that everyone contributes according to his/her lawful capacity, while being treated with dignity and respect.

President Murmu further said that changing times, growing expectations and government initiatives have ushered in a new era of greater efficiency, transparency and convenience. Digital technology is at the core of this change.

She was happy to note that the income tax department uses advanced data analytics to detect discrepancies with remarkable precision while ensuring that honest taxpayers don’t face inconvenience.

She advised the officers to remember that technology is just a tool, and it is not a substitute for human values. She said that data-driven systems may enhance efficiency, but they can never replace empathy and integrity. She told them that their policies and actions should be aimed towards the development of all, especially the underprivileged and weaker sections.