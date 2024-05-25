Prez Murmu, CDS Anil Chouhan, other prominent leaders cast their votes in sixth phase

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chouhan among others cast their vote at a polling booth in the national capital during the sixth phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

VP Dhankhar was accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar. After casting their votes, they both showed their inked fingers.

“Voting is both a responsibility and a power. India is the world’s most vibrant, active and effective democracy,” Dhankhar said after casting his vote.

CDS Chouhan was also accompanied by his wife Anupama Chouhan. After exercising his franchise, CDS Chouhan said, “We just exercised our democratic right and we want all citizens to do the same.”

Former union minister and BJP leader Dr Harsh Vardhan along with his family voted at Ratan Devi Senior Secondary Girls School, Krishna Nagar in Delhi.

“2024 voting is very important for the future of the country. I am confident that Narendra Modi ji will become the Prime Minister for the third time and this is in the best interest of the country…,” he said after casting his vote.

Former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal was also seen reaching a polling booth in the national capital to cast his vote.

After coming out of the polling station, Sibal appealed to the young voters to come out and vote. The senior advocate also noted lack of enthusiasm among people in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I appeal to young voters to come out and vote. It is very important for the country that you exercise your franchise…There is a lack of enthusiasm and interest (among people). In 2019, it was different, and in 2024, it is different…,” he said.

The polling is currently underway on 58 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over six states and two Union territories. In Delhi, all the seven seats are undergoing polls in the sixth phase today.

According to the Election Commission of India, 39.13 per cent voter turnout was recorded after six hours of voting.