Prez Murmu calls for robust criminal justice delivery system

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said people associated with policing, prosecution and the criminal justice delivery system can be successful in controlling crime and making justice accessible only by being smarter, more prompt and alert than the criminals.

”Due to rapid changes in technology, especially in the fields of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence, the capabilities of forensic sciences experts are increasing, but at the same time, criminals are also discovering new ways,” she noted while speaking at the convocation ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University at Gandhinagar.

She expressed confidence that with the contribution of the National Forensic Sciences University, a strong forensic system would develop, the conviction rate would increase and criminals would be afraid of committing crimes.

The President said that a justice-based social system is considered the best in India. ”By combining heritage and development, we are building a developed India based on justice. In the last few years, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken several effective steps to strengthen the role of forensic sciences and develop facilities and capacity in this field,” she added.

The President said that any justice system would be considered robust only if it is truly inclusive. She told students that their goal should be to provide fair and speedy justice based on forensic evidence to all sections of society, especially those from the weaker and disadvantaged sections.

She urged them to contribute to the good governance of the country.

The President said that changes related to crime investigation and evidence have been made in the three new criminal laws. In cases where the punishment period is seven years or more, it has now become mandatory for a forensic expert to visit the crime scene and investigate.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, she pointed out, made provision for development of Forensic facilities in all states in a time-bound manner. Time-bound forensic examination has been made mandatory in many statutes. The President said that these changes would increase demand for forensic experts.