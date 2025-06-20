Prez gets emotional as she watches performance of special kids on her birthday

President Droupudi Murmu was moved to tears on Friday as she watched the performance of specially-abled students at the Nation Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NEPVD) in Dehradun.

She could not control her emotions as she watched the visually challenged students sing the song “Mai Kabhi Batlata Nahi Par Andhere se Darta Hoon Maa” from the film “Taare Zameen Par” and another patriotic song “Talwaron Per Sar War Diye” from Bollywood movie “Kesari”.

The function was held in her honour coinciding with her 67th birth anniversary.

Union minister for social justice and empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, Uttarakhand governor Lt General Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present at the event.

“We all watched the talent of small children. I could not hold my tears. I think they were not singing from their vocal chords. It appears to me that they were singing from their heart. It looked as if Goddesses Saraswati herself was sitting in them and singing,” Murmu said

She added, “It’s said if god weekens one organ of someone he endows that person with a special organ or sense which makes him different from others. God makes that person unique and unparalleled.”

“This is not the first time that I am celebrating my birthday with specially-abled children. In 2023, I joined an organisation Deepshikha. Children there too were very talented. Anyone would be impressed watching them perform,” said Murmu thanking the organisers for the function held to mark her birth anniversary.

President further emphasised “Specially abled people are not different from us but they need an opportunity. They don’t need mercy but want support and sensitivity towards them. Opportunities must be provided to help them bring out their talents.

“Physically challenged people are also citizens like us. Not only the government but it’s a responsibility of every citizen to support physically challenged persons and help them grow. If they grow in life their parents will be happy and the nation will also progress.”

“I am happy to learn that model school students of this institute have exhibited their remarkable talents in different fields like computers, maths, science, music, dance and sports,” said president.

The President is on her three day visit to Dehradun from June 19 to 21, 2025. She is making her stay at the historical, nearly two centuries old, ‘Rashtrapati Niketan’ building at President’s Bodyguard also known as President’s Estate. Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects at Rashtrapati Niketan.

She will inaugurate newly created public facilities such as the visitors’ help centre, a cafeteria and the souvenir shop. She will also grace the opening of Rashtrapati Tapovan and lay the foundation stone for a Rashtrapati Udyan at the president’s estate in Dehradun.