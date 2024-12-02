Prez advocates for greater technology use in tax collection

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said efforts should be made to make tax collection less intrusive and underlined the need for greater use of technology in the process.

She also said the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) connects the country’s economy through a uniform tax system and shared administrative values.

Addressing trainee officers of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes), who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, the president said the responsibility of bringing new ideas and solutions in the field of tax administration lies with the young officers.

“Taxation is not only a means of increasing the country’s revenue but is also important for social, economic and political development. The tax paid by the citizens of the country is used for the development of the country and its people,” she said.

Murmu noted that in the changing socio-economic scenario across the world, the agenda of national interest is determined largely by international economic cooperation.

“IRS officers are the guardians of the country’s economic boundaries,” a press statement quoted her as saying.

This service promotes uniformity in the tax administration of the country, she said.

IRS officers are a very important link between the government of India, business and tax administrations of various states, she said.

