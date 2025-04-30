Pressure groups in Manipur to observe May 3 with separate commemorations

Two years after violent ethnic clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, student bodies and civil society groups have called for statewide shutdowns and remembrance events on May 3.

The day marks a turning point in the state’s recent history — one that continues to shape the political and social landscape of the region.

The Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) and the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) have jointly appealed to the public to observe a day of silence, with all educational institutions and business establishments closed.

The two groups have also urged residents to hoist black flags at their homes as a symbol of mourning for those lost in the ethnic violence.

The conflict, which broke out on May 3, 2023, during a Tribal Solidarity March in the hill districts, quickly escalated into widespread violence.

What began as protests over the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the majority Meitei community turned into full-blown ethnic conflict, leaving more than 250 dead and displacing over 60,000 people from both communities.

In a sign of how deep the divide remains, different narratives are being shaped around the same day. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), representing tribal interests, has declared May 3 as “Separation Day.”

The group has framed the observance as a day of mourning and a call for political reimagination.

“This is a day of reflection and remembrance for the victims of the ethnic conflict that has deeply impacted the Kuki-Zo communities,” the ITLF said in a statement. Events in Churachandpur will include prayers at the Martyrs’ Cemetery and a public gathering at the Wall of Remembrance.

Meanwhile, in the Imphal valley, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei civil society platform, has also called for a statewide halt to regular activities.

A public convention is scheduled to take place at Khuman Lampak stadium in Imphal, where leaders will deliberate on “the future of Manipur,” underscoring the valley community’s emphasis on territorial integrity and unity.

The unrest ultimately led to the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in late 2024, following months of criticism over his government’s handling of the crisis.

President’s Rule was subsequently imposed, and the Manipur legislative assembly — though elected until 2027 — remains in suspended animation.