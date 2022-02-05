The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Unit handling the Ministry of Home Affairs opens its account on Koo

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Unit handling the Ministry of Home Affairs, has opened an official account on the made-in-India social media platform – Koo.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is amongst one of the most important ministries in the Government of India. The Koo platform of the PIB’s Unit handling the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will provide information from time to time on the developments of public importance that relate to this ministry

In its first post, the PIB’s MHA Koo account provided information related to a reply by the Ministry during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on February 2, with regard to the Government of India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Welcoming the PIB Unit handling the Ministry of Home Affairs to the platform, a Koo Spokesperson said, “We are privileged to host the PIB’s Unit handling the Ministry of Home Affairs on Koo. We will enable the PIB’s Unit handling the Ministry of Home Affairs to share information about the initiatives and activities undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.”