Presidential Poll: Khattar calls Murmu a great inspiration

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday, said he is confident that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will win the election with a huge margin.

“Murmu is an inspirational personality and I am sure she will be winning the elections with a huge margin as she will be getting more votes than expected,” said Khattar while speaking to reporters after casting his vote for the post of President in the Haryana Assembly today.

Forty eight votes were cast in the Haryana Assembly. Some MLAs are also voting in Delhi.

“NDA and UPA candidates have their own voting calculation, I am completely sure that NDA candidate Smt. Draupadi Murmu will win the election by a huge margin and will take oath on July 25,” said Khattar said.

The CM said Murmu would set an example and be a source of great inspiration among other women across the country. Murmu is going to become the second woman President of India, while she will be the first woman from the tribal society to be elected to the post of President, he added.

Responding to a question, the CM said whether it’s about selecting a Presidential or vice presidential candidate, NDA has always preferred choosing good and educated candidates. The NDA candidate for the post of vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar hails from Rajasthan and has been a lawyer by profession. Along with this, he has also served as Governor of West Bengal and had played an important role there. NDA has certainly given a good message by fielding him for the post of Vice President, said Khattar.