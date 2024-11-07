President witnesses Navy’s combat readiness in sea demo aboard INS Vikrant

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday observed an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa.

The President received an in-depth briefing on the Indian Navy’s missions and strategic operations.

According to the Naval spokesperson, the demonstration showcased the capabilities of 15 frontline warships and submarines.

Advertisement

President Murmu also witnessed various advanced naval operations, including deck-based fighter jet take-offs and landings, missile firing drills from a warship, submarine maneuvers, and an aerial flypast featuring over 30 aircraft, culminating in a traditional steam-past by the warships.

Following the demonstration, the President interacted with the crew of INS Vikrant and delivered an address to the fleet, which was broadcast to all naval units at sea.