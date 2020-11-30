President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted the people on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In his message, President Kovind said, “Greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad, on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this sacred occasion, let us resolve to conduct ourselves in a manner so as to emulate his teachings.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realize a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty and self-respect. His life and teachings are inspiration for all human-beings.”

On the occasion, President Kovind inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara in the President’s Estate and paid his homage.

Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu said, “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The founder of Sikhism, #GuruNanakDevJi has remained an icon of truth, compassion & righteousness through his noble life.#gurupurab

“His teachings have universal appeal and would forever inspire us to follow the path of compassion and humility and to show respect for all humankind, irrespective of caste, creed or religion.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet.”