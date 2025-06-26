President visits ailing Shibu Soren at Delhi Hospital

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi to inquire about the health of Rajya Sabha MP and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who is currently undergoing treatment at the facility.

During her visit, the President met with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and MLA Kalpana Soren, the son and daughter-in-law of the ailing leader, and received detailed information about his medical condition and ongoing treatment. She expressed her concern and conveyed her best wishes for Shibu Soren’s speedy and complete recovery.

Shibu Soren, often referred to as “Guruji,” is the founder-patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). He was admitted to the hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated during a routine check-up. Party General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, who is on his way to Delhi, said that Soren had to be hospitalized due to complications that arose during his medical evaluation. According to him, the veteran leader has a kidney infection and has also been diagnosed with bronchitis. A team of doctors is currently overseeing his treatment, and his condition is said to be stable.

Family members, including younger son Basant Soren, are present in Delhi. Sita Soren, the elder daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, informed over phone that she is currently outside Ranchi but will soon travel to Delhi. She confirmed that the entire family is attending to him.

JMM workers and supporters across Jharkhand have extended their wishes for the recovery of the leader who has been central to the state’s political journey.