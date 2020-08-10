The President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday remembered the former President of India, VV Giri, on his birth anniversary.

“The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, paid floral tributes to Shri V.V. Giri, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (August 10, 2020). The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan, paid floral tributes in front of the portrait of Shri V.V. Giri,” said President of India in a tweet.

President Kovind paid floral tributes to Shri V.V. Giri, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/zkRebpRwGV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 10, 2020

Vice President of India also took twitter to pay tributes to late VV Giri by saying, “Remembering former President Shri V.V. Giri on his birth anniversary today. Shri Giri believed in simple living and high thinking. He will always be remembered for his contributions to labour rights and social equality.”