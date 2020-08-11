President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu have greeted the people on the eve of Janmashtami.

President Ram Nath Kovind in his message has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad.

“Lord Shri Krishna inspires us to establish a society that is just, sensitive and compassionate. His message of Karmayoga is a call to focus on our responsibilities rather than caring for rewards. This spirit has been evident in the working of all our Corona warriors who act at the forefront of our fight against COVID-19.

“As we celebrate this festival, let us all resolve to follow the timeless and universal teachings of Lord Krishna for the betterment of our lives and humanity.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in his message said, “I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna who is worshipped as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The tales of the infant Krishna stealing butter, playing with his friends and teasing fellow villagers and those of his heroic acts of saving Gokula from torrential rains and killing the monstrous snake Kaliya have captivated our collective imaginations since time immemorial. The eternal message of performing our duties with sincerity without attachment to the results, elaborated by Lord Krishna in the ‘Bhagwad Gita’ has been a source of inspiration for the entire humanity.

“This year as India and the world is fighting a relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, we have been forced to celebrate almost all of our traditional festivals at home. Janmashtami, which is usually celebrated across the country with great fervor and gaiety would have to be celebrated in a modest manner this year, while strictly adhering to the safety protocols of wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and personal hygiene.

On this auspicious day, let us all resolve to perform our duties and to seek the path of righteousness. May this festival bring peace, amity, harmony and prosperity in our country.”