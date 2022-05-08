President underlines importance of educational institutions

Educational institutions are not just places of learning but they are the places that polish the inner and sometimes hidden talents in each individual, President Ram Nath Kovind said today.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur, he said the curriculum gave an individual an opportunity to introspect his/her ambitions and fulfill them.

”We are living in an era where innovation and entrepreneurship are appreciated and encouraged. Both innovation and entrepreneurship have the ability to not just ease our lives through technology but can also provide employment opportunities to many people,” Kovind said.

He expressed confidence that the ecosystem at IIM, Nagpur would promote among the students the mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of being job-seekers.

The President said India’s traditions have always emphasized sharing, especially in the field of knowledge. ”Hence, it is our duty to share the knowledge which we have gathered.” He was of the view that knowledge-sharing led to greater growth of knowledge itself.