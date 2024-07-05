President to witness Gundicha Jatra at Puri on 7 July

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from July 6 to 9, beginning her engagements by gracing the 96th death anniversary of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das on Saturday at Bhubaneswar, the President’s Secretariat said.

On 7th July, she will witness the Gundicha Jatra (Car Festival) of Lord Jagannath at Puri.

On 8th July, the President will visit Udayagiri Caves and interact with students of Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts and Utkal University of Culture.

Advertisement

The same day, she will inaugurate the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar and launch the ‘Lifestyle for Sustainability’ campaign.

On 9 July, the President will grace the 13th Graduation Ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) at Bhubaneswar.