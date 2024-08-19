President to confer National Geoscience Awards-2023 tomorrow

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious National Geoscience Awards-2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Tuesday.

The National Geoscience Award (NGA) is one of the oldest and the most prestigious national awards in the field of geosciences, instituted by the Ministry of Mines in 1966.

Before 2009, these awards were called as National Mineral Awards. The objective of these Awards is to honour individuals and teams for extraordinary achievements and outstanding contributions in various fields of geosciences.

Advertisement

These fields include mineral discovery & exploration, Mining Technology & Mineral Beneficiation, fundamental/applied geosciences. Any citizen of India with significant contribution in any field of geosciences is eligible for the award.

The National Geoscience Awards are given every year in three categories: National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement; National Geoscience Award and National Young Geoscientist Award.

For the awards for 2023, 240 nominations were received under different award categories and examined through a three-stage screening process. After detailed deliberations, the Ministry of Mines has finally selected 12 awards which include nine individual awards and three team awards.

The nine individual awards also include one award for National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement and one award for the National Young Geoscientist Award.

These 12 National Geoscience Awards will be presented to 21 Geoscientists by the President in the august presence of distinguished geoscientists, scholars, policymakers and industry leaders.

The National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement will be conferred upon Prof Dhiraj Mohan Banerjee, Emeritus Scientist, INSA and the National Young Geoscientist Award will be presented to Dr Ashutosh Pandey, Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram.