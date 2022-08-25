President to confer National Awards to 46 Teachers on Sep 5

President Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers 2022 to 46 selected awardees on 5th September at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Every Year on Teachers Day, i.e 5th September, the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education organises a National level function to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country.

Awardees are selected through a rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.

The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education and streamed live on https://webcast.gov.in/moe.