Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / President Ram Nath Kovind greets citizens on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

President Ram Nath Kovind greets citizens on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

He said, “This festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha who
symbolises knowledge, prosperity, good fortune and is celebrated with
fervour and gaiety.”

SNS | New Delhi | September 9, 2021 10:50 pm

Ganesh Chaturthi, Ram Nath Kovind

In a message, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.”

He said, “This festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha who symbolises knowledge, prosperity, good fortune and is celebrated with fervour and gaiety.”

“On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, this year, let us pray to Lord Ganesha to make our efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic successful and bestow happiness and peace on all of us,” he said.

The President said, “Let us celebrate this festival in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and harmony while adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.”

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Follow Covid norms while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi: Goa CM
Andhra HC upholds state govt restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi
This Ganesh Chaturthi, ask about vax status before shaking hands: Goa CM