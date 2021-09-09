President Ram Nath Kovind greets citizens on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

In a message, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.”

He said, “This festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha who symbolises knowledge, prosperity, good fortune and is celebrated with fervour and gaiety.”

“On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, this year, let us pray to Lord Ganesha to make our efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic successful and bestow happiness and peace on all of us,” he said.

The President said, “Let us celebrate this festival in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and harmony while adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.”