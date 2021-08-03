President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Ooty

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind who is on a five-day visit to Tamil Nadu from August 2, has reached Ooty from Chennai. The President is attending a function at Defense Staff College, Wellington, Ooty on August 4.

President Kovind arrived at Sulur Air Force station in Coimbatore at 10.40 a.m. from Chennai. He was received at the Air force station by Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, and Tamil Nadu state minister, Thangam Thenarasu, and other officials.

From Sulur Air Force station, President left for Ooty Raj Bhavan in a helicopter. The President will leave for New Delhi on August 6.

Ram Nath Kovind had attended the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on Monday and had unveiled a portrait of former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi.