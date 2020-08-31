The former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, who departed this evening, has shared a “special bond” with The Statesman.

On July 2, 2017, we got the opportunity to become a part of showcasing Pranab Mukherjee’s journey as the President by publishing “President Pranab Mukherjee – A Statesman”.

The 340-page photo essay capturing moments from the Presidency of Pranab Mukherjee was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Prime Minister himself had presented the first copy of the book to President Mukherjee at the function.

“Newspapers show some aspects of a leader, but there are more aspects to a leader than only what is published in the papers,” the Prime Minister had said at the launch.

He added that he will never forget that when he came to Delhi, he had someone like “Pranab Da” to guide him. He said President Pranab Mukherjee had guided him like a father figure, and also said the President would even tell him to take adequate rest, and take care of his health.

PM Modi reiterated the same today also while paying tribute to Pranab Mukherjee as in one of his tweets he said, “I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti.”

We, the entire team of The Statesman, on this sombre occasion, recall Pranab Mukherjee’s long and distinguished public service and express our respect and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.