President Murmu to visit Maha Kumbh today, take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on Monday to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh festivities, where she will take a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The President will spend over eight hours in the city, experiencing the spiritual and cultural significance of the event.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, President Murmu will begin her day at the Triveni Sangam, where she will perform a ceremonial dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

Following the sacred dip, the President will visit the revered Akshayavat tree, a symbol of eternal life in Sanatan culture, and offer prayers.

The tree holds a deep place in Hinduism, with mentions in ancient scriptures as a symbol of immortality and divine presence. She will also visit the prominent Bade Hanuman Temple to offer prayers for the nation’s prosperity and well-being.

In addition to her religious engagements, President Murmu will explore the Digital Maha Kumbh Experience Centre. This innovative facility uses advanced technology to provide a virtual experience of the Kumbh Mela, offering detailed insights into the event for both domestic and international audiences.

In light of the President’s visit, strict security arrangements have been put in place across the city.

President Murmu’s visit follows in the footsteps of India’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who had also taken a holy dip during a previous Kumbh.

The President will return to New Delhi by 5:45 PM, marking the conclusion of her visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Her visit will be a historic and inspiring moment, not only for Prayagraj but for devotees throughout the country enhancing the religious, cultural, and spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh.