President Murmu pays tribute to former President Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma on his birth anniversary

On the 104th birth anniversary of former President Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma, President Droupadi Murmu paid him the floral tributes at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/duoSL5siqm — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 19, 2022

Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma, the ninth president of India was Born on August 19, 1918. Dr Sharma was a lawyer and a politician who served between 1992 to 1997.

He pursued his higher education at Agra and Lucknow universities. After earning a doctorate in law at the University of Cambridge, he attended Lincoln’s Inn in London and Harvard University.

In 1940, Shankar began his legal practice in Lucknow. He was also involved in the struggle for Indian independence from British colonial rule and joined the Indian National Congress and remained loyal for the rest of his life.

Dr, Sharma also served as the Chief Minister of Bhopal State from 1952 to 1956. He was the President of the Indian National Congress from 1972 to 1974.

From 1974, he served in the union cabinet as the Minister for Communications 1974 to 1977. In 1987, he was elected for a 5-year term as the eighth Vice-President of India and chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

On 26 December 1999, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma suffered a massive heart attack and was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi, where he died at the age of 81.