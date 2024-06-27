President Murmu highlights India’s economic rise, reforms under Modi in Parliament address

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday attributed India’s economic growth to the reforms and decisions taken by the Centre in national interest despite several challenges, including the Covid pandemic and global conflicts.

Addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses in Parliament, she said, ” “The pledge of ‘reform, perform and transform’ has made India the fastest-growing economy in the world. In 10 years, India rose from the 11th position to become the 5th largest economy…Despite a pandemic and conflicts in different parts of the world, India has been able to achieve this growth rate.”

Marking the first Presidential address since the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, President Murmu began her speech by congratulating the newly-elected MPs and expressing gratitude to the Election Commission of India for successfully conducting what she termed as “the biggest election in the world.”

”This became possible due to the reforms and decisions taken in national interest in the last 10 years. Today, India contributes to 15 per cent of the global growth. My Government is working towards making India the 3rd largest economy in the world,” she noted.

In her address, President Murmu highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi government over the past decade, emphasizing India’s transition to becoming the fifth-largest economy globally.

Regarding the upcoming Union Budget, President Murmu described it as a pivotal document that would reflect the government’s comprehensive policies and forward-looking vision. She hinted at significant economic and social measures expected in the budget, calling them “historic steps.”

“This budget will be an effective document of the government’s far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget,” she stated.

On agricultural reforms, President Murmu noted the government’s efforts, including the allocation of Rs 3.20 lakh crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and record increases in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Kharif crops. She underscored India’s potential in organic farming and highlighted initiatives like International Millet Day and International Yoga Day, celebrated worldwide under India’s leadership.

“My Government has provided Rs 3.20 lakh crore to the farmers of the country under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Since the beginning of the new term of my government, an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore has been transferred to the farmers. The government has also made a record increase in the MSP for Kharif crops. Today’s India is changing its agriculture system keeping in mind its current needs. Nowadays, the demand for organic products is increasing rapidly in the world. Indian farmers have the full capacity to meet this demand. Therefore, the government is integrating the supply chain of natural farming and related products…” she said.

President Murmu also focused on developments in Northeast India, noting a four-fold increase in budget allocations over the past decade. She highlighted the region’s strategic importance under the Act East Policy, emphasising efforts to enhance connectivity and promote peace through phased repeals of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

“For the development of the northeast, my government has increased the (budget) allocation by over 4 times in the last 10 years. Government is working to make this region a Strategic Gateway under Act East Policy. All kinds of connectivity are being extended to the northeast…My Government is working continuously to bring peace in the northeast. In the last 10 years, several old issues have been resolved, several agreements have been made and phase-wise repealing of AFSPA is underway in areas with unrest after making rapid progress there…,” the President added.

In the backdrop of the recent faceoff between the government and the opposition over the imposition of Emergency in 1975 by then PM Indira Gandhi, President Murmu called the Emergency biggest attack on Constitution.

“Today is 27th June. The imposition of Emergency on 25th June, 1975, was the biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country felt outraged….But the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces as the traditions of the republic lie at the core of India,” she said.

Amid chants of ‘NEET’ from the Opposition benches, President also mentioned the issue of alleged paper leaks in her addressed and assured the government will ensure transparency while conducting the exams.

Following the President’s address, a motion of thanks will be moved in both Houses of Parliament, which will be discussed by the members.