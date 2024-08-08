President Murmu arrives in New Zealand to a traditional welcome

President Droupadi Murmu landed in Wellington, New Zealand this morning on the second leg of her three-nation state visit.

Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro of New Zealand received President Murmu at the Government House. She was welcomed with a traditional Maori “Pōwhiri” ceremony and accorded Royal Guard of Honour.

During their meeting, the two leaders hailed the warm and friendly relationship between India and New Zealand and discussed cooperation across various sectors. They agreed on the need to continue efforts to widen the scope of India-New Zealand economic relationship by establishing mutually beneficial collaborations and partnerships, especially through trade and businesses.

In her next engagement, President Murmu addressed the New Zealand International Education Conference, where India is the ‘Country of Honour’ this year.

The President elaborated on the rich Indian tradition of pursuit of knowledge and the contemporary progress in the field of education, including the National Education Policy aimed at transforming the Indian education landscape by promoting multidisciplinary learning, critical thinking and global competitiveness.

She added that New Zealand is renowned for its high-quality education with focus on research & innovation, inclusivity and excellence. Many Indian students are gaining access to quality education at various institutions in New Zealand.

The President encouraged more educational exchanges and collaboration between our institutions, particularly in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, vocational and skills-based training, climate and environment studies, cultural exchange programs, research and innovation.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon of New Zealand also called on the President. Both the leaders held discussions on various issues ranging from deepening of cultural ties to commitment for regional and global security.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters of New Zealand also called on President Droupadi Murmu. Both leaders acknowledged the progress in bilateral relations and deliberated upon ways of enhancing cooperation.

The President also paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Wellington Railway Station and laid a wreath to pay tribute to martyred soldiers at the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington. Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro joined the President on both occasions.

In the last official engagement in Wellington, President Murmu attended a banquet hosted in her honour by Governor General Kiro.