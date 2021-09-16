President Kovind’s HP visit: CM holds all party meet

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday held an all-party meeting to review the arrangements for the proposed visit of the President of India Ram Nath Kovind who will arrive in Shimla today.

Thakur said the state government had planned to organize year-long celebrations to mark the golden jubilee year of the statehood but due to the corona pandemic, it was not possible to celebrate it on a large scale.

“To commemorate this auspicious occasion, a special session of HP Vidhan Sabha is being convened and President Ram Nath Kovind will be addressing this Session. Besides the sitting MLAs, all the former MLAs have been invited and the event will be held in a highly dignified and graceful manner so as to make it a memorable event,” he added.

Thakur also sought all possible cooperation from the leaders of all the political parties.

HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said all the former MPs and MLAs had been invited to be part of this mega event.

He also detailed minutes to minutes to the programme of President in the Vidhan Sabha and over 73 former MPs and MLAs had been given their consent to be part of this event.

State parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said it was decided that a special session of the assembly will be convened to mark the 50 years of statehood.

The Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said this event was above party politics and assured full cooperation from the Congress party to the state government.

CPM MLA Rakesh Singha said it was an event of the people of the state who have made immense contributions towards the development of Himachal.

Chief whip Bikram Jaryal, MLAs Asha Kumari, and Ram Lal Thakur also gave their valuable suggestions on the occasion.

Chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Secretary Vidhan Sabha Yashpal Sharma, SP Shimla Monika, and other officers attended the meeting.