President Kovind to visit Turkmenistan, Netherlands from 1 April

At the invitation of the President of Turkmenistan, President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a state visit to Turkmenistan from 1-4 April.

This will be the first-ever visit of the President to independent Turkmenistan. The visit also comes just after the inauguration of the new President of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today.

During the visit, the President will meet the new President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to discuss various issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, including implementation of the outcomes of the India-Central Asia Summit held in January 2022. Some agreements / MoUs are also expected to be signed during the visit.

The visit to Turkmenistan will be followed by a state visit to the Netherlands from 4-7 April 2022 at the invitation of King Willem – Alexander and Queen Maxima.

During the visit to the Netherlands, the President will also hold discussions with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The upcoming visit is significant as, during 2022, India and the Netherlands are celebrating 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.