President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President’s M Venkaiah Naidu have greeted the people of India on the occasion of Easter.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I extend my best wishes and heartiest congratulations to all the fellow citizens, especially from the Christian community, living in India and abroad.

This festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ is celebrated with joy all over the world. Jesus Christ is a symbol of humanity, forgiveness, sacrifice, compassion and truth. His life teaches us peace, love and fraternity.

On this joyous occasion, let’s follow these values ​​which will strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase happiness and prosperity in our Nation”.

Vice President Naidu said, “I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Easter which marks the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ.

Revered as the saviour of mankind, Jesus Christ illuminated a path of salvation for humanity through love, peace, compassion and forgiveness.

Let us celebrate Easter by being compassionate towards all human beings. May this festival bring good health, peace and harmony in our lives.”

Following is the Hindi version of the message-

“भगवान ईसा मसीह के पुनरूज्जीवन दिवस के प्रतीक, ‘ईस्टर’ के पावन अवसर पर मैं अपने सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ।

मानवता के उद्धारक के रूप में परम पूजनीय ईसा मसीह ने प्रेम, शांति करूणा और क्षमा के माध्यम से मानवता की मुक्ति के पथ को आलोकित किया।

आइए, हम सभी मनुष्यों के प्रति दयालु बनकर ‘ईस्टर’ के पर्व को मनाएं। मैं कामना करता हूँ कि यह त्यौहार हमारे जीवन में स्वास्थ्य, शांति और समरसता लेकर आए।”