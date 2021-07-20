President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to visit Ayodhya towards the end of August to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The President is expected to be in the state from August 27-29.

Kovind will, once again, travel by the presidential train.

Official sources confirmed that the Lucknow-Faizabad railway route is being revamped since the President will travel to Ayodhya from Lucknow by train.

Last month, the President had travelled by train to Kanpur and visited his native home in Kanpur Dehat.

Official sources said the President would reach Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on a special aircraft on August 27.

The next day he will fly to Gorakhpur to lay the foundation stone of AYUSH University.

The President is also likely to inaugurate a hospital building at Guru Gorakshanath University.