President Kovind inaugurates Ramayana Conclave at Ayodhya

Promotion of life-values of Ramayana is necessary because these values would always remain relevant for humanity, said President Ram Nath Kovind.

He was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of Ramayana Conclave and launch/laying of the foundation stone of various projects of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The President said that he believed that Ramayana is a unique epic that presents high ideals and morals of human life through Ramkatha. Along with philosophy, the Ramayana contains the model code of conduct that guides us in every aspect of life.

What should be the behaviour of a child with parents, brother with brother, a husband with wife, a teacher with a disciple, a friend with friend, ruler with public and human being with nature, on all these dimensions, the code of conduct available in the Ramayana, guides us.

The President said that the projects related to the Ramayana circuit being developed under the ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme’ of the Government of India which were inaugurated today, would provide various facilities to the tourists and devotees. The foundation stone for the expansion and renovation of the Tulsi Smarak Bhawan is also an important initiative.

He noted that the Tulsi Smarak Bhawan project would help in ongoing global research on Ramayana and Ramkatha. He also noted that an extensive encyclopedia is being prepared under the aegis of Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan which would be a collection of material related to Ramayana and Indian culture available across the world.

The President appreciated the Government of Uttar Pradesh for making efforts to take Ramayana to the masses through art and culture by organizing the Ramayana Conclave. He expressed confidence that the Uttar Pradesh Government’s initiatives for the promotion of Ramayana would prove very important in the interest of Indian culture as well as humanity.

Earlier, the President reached Ayodhya by a special train from Lucknow.