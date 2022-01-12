President greets people on Lohri and festivals of Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bhogali Bihu

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted citizens on the eve of Lohri and festivals of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva.

While Lohri will be celebrated tomorrow, the other festivals fall on 14th January.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan release said the President has extended his greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.

In a message, the President said “a majority of the festivals celebrated in our country depict our integral relationship with nature and agriculture.”

The festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva mark the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in spring.

“People enjoy the fruits of good harvest and celebrate these festivals which also underline the need to preserve our environment. It is not only an example of Indian diversity but also that of unity in diversity of our country,” he said.

The President said “I pray to God that these festivals develop the spirit of fraternity among the people while prosperity and happiness prevail in our country.”