President commends role of troops in ensuring security of Siachen region

Addressing troops at the Siachen base camp on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu commended the efforts of the troops to ensure security of the region braving highly hostile weather conditions.

The President visited the frontier region of Ladakh and paid tributes at the Siachen War Memorial which is a symbol of the sacrifice of soldiers and officers who have been martyred since the Indian Army began Operation Meghdoot on the Siachen Glacier on April 13, 1984.

She also addressed the soldiers posted there.

Stating that the brave soldiers and officers of the Indian Armed Forces have ensured the security of this region since the commencement of Operation Meghdoot, the President noted that in difficult situations like heavy snowfall and minus 50 degrees temperature, they remain deployed at their front with full devotion and vigilance.

Lauding the extraordinary examples of sacrifice and tolerance in protecting the motherland they have set, she told the soldiers that all Indians are aware of their sacrifice and bravery and we respect them.

The President said as the supreme commander of the armed forces, she felt very proud of them and that all citizens salute their bravery.

Earlier, on her arrival at the Thoise airfield, the President was received by Ladakh’s Lt. Governor Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra and others.