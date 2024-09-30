President asks police personnel to become tech-savvy to stay ahead of criminals

Pointing out that criminals and terrorists have also resorted to using technology, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked police personnel to become tech-savvy and stay a step ahead of criminals.

She was addressing a group of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers which called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President said that among the various All-India Services, the IPS has a critical importance of its own. Law and order is not only the bedrock of governance; it is the very basis of the modern State. In simple terms, one can also say that in many places and many situations, the police personnel will be the face of the state for the fellow citizens, and they will be their first interface with the administrative machinery of the state, she said.

The President said that as India aims to scale new heights in the years to come, the role of IPS officers becomes all the more crucial. Economic growth and social development are possible only where the rule of law is upheld. Without maintaining law and order, ensuring justice and protecting citizens’ rights, progress becomes a meaningless term.

President Murmu was happy to note the sharp jump in the number of women IPS officers in recent years. She said their increasing numbers can change the overall character of policing for the better, improve the police-community relations, and will prove beneficial to the nation too.

The President said that maintenance of law and order, crime prevention and detection as well as other aspects of policing have benefited from advances in technology. However, the flip side is that criminals and terrorists too have resorted to using technology. When cyber-crimes and cyber warfare are rising around the world, IPS officers will be expected to be tech-savvy and stay a step ahead of the criminals, she added.

The President said that great responsibilities placed on the shoulders of IPS officers could sometimes be too stressful. Therefore, they should never ignore their mental well-being.

She told them to make Yoga, Pranayama and relaxation techniques part of their routine. She also advised them to remember that the ‘S’ in ‘IPS’ stands for service. She said that their one watchword above all is to serve the nation and its citizens.