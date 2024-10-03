President advises students to do good to others

President Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday, advised students to balance their ambitions and social sensitivity.

Calling sensitivity a natural quality, the President said some people take the path of blind selfishness due to reasons prevailing in surroundings, education, and values. She added that one’s welfare is easily achieved by doing good to others.

Noting that this is a time of rapid change in the fields of knowledge, science, and technology, she asked the students to always maintain “The Spirit of the Student”. She said constant hard work and dedication would help them throughout their lives.

President Murmu urged students not to do any such thing that could bring blemish to their character. She said that the highest moral values should be a part of their behaviour and work style. There should be integrity in every aspect of their life. Their every action should be just and ethical.

She said she believes education is the best medium for empowerment. She told the students to be careful and do nothing that would bring a bad name to them. ”High moral values and work ethics should be part of your behaviour,” she told the students.

She said education is the best medium of empowerment. She was happy to note that Mohanlal Sukhadia University has been imparting higher education for more than six decades. A large number of students of the university are from SC and ST communities. She said that this is an important contribution towards social justice through inclusive education.