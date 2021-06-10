Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the 57 MT oxygen storage and generation centre in Siraspur.

He said that oxygen facilities are being created at various places in Delhi so that people do not struggle in case a third wave emerges. 19 more plants are to be inaugurated within a day or two. He said that the Delhi government has already installed three oxygen storage plants till now of 57 MT each, total capacity 171 MT, and work is done on a war footing.

“The Delhi Government is rapidly making arrangements in case a third wave comes. In the second wave, the biggest challenge that was faced was shortage of oxygen, because of which the people of Delhi had to struggle a lot for a few days. Therefore, the preparations for that are being made that in case a third wave emerges then there should be no shortage of oxygen. Today, we are standing in front of the 57 MT oxygen storage center in Siraspur. Two more oxygen storage centers have been made in Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital and the DDU hospital. So, three oxygen storage tanks of 57 MT capacity each, a total of 171 MT have been installed in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Following his visit, he tweeted, “Visited Oxygen Storage Center at Siraspur today for future preparations. A cryogenic tank of 57 metric tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being installed here, along with an oxygen generation plant with a production capacity of 12.5 tonnes per day. Preparations for Delhi are in full swing in Delhi.”

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said that people between 18-44 age group will also be included in – ‘Jahaan Vote, Wahaan Vaccine’ from June 21 as the Centre has announced to provide Covid jabs for youth free of cost.

Delhi has been witnessing a steady decline in Covid cases and positivity rate since last month. The national capital which has been under strict lockdown since April 15 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is undergoing phase-wise unlocking since the beginning of June.

(With IANS inputs)