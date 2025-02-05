Prayagraj Mahakumbh has awakened Hindus: Mahant Ravindra Puri

All three Amrit Snans of the Mahakukmb at Prayagraj Sangam have concluded with record-breaking attendance, marking the world’s largest Sanatan congregation for the first time.

The 13 Akharas, the main attraction of this Mahakumbh, performed their Amrit Snan with religious pomp and show, with Naga Sadhus stealing the show as usual.

Despite a stampede on Mauni Amavasya, the main bathing day, which left 30 pilgrims dead and over 60 injured, the Mahakumbh was a grand success for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with more than 40 crore pilgrims attending this Sanatan Dharma conclave.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and the driving force behind the success of the Mahaukumbh, had a long telephonic conversation with “The Statesman” correspondent Manoj Bhadra on different aspects of the Mahakumbh through the perspectives of the saints and sadhus of the 13 Akharas.

Mahant Ravindra Puri also serves as the President of the Mansa Devi Mandir Trust in Haridwar and is associated with the Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani.

Excerpts of the conversation:

Q: All three Amrit Snans have concluded, and the Akharas participated in the auspicious events with great vigor this time. How do you view the government’s arrangements and facilities?

A: I have been attending all the Ardh Kumbhs and Mahakumbhs since 1995, but this was the first time that the facilities were so excellent, something we had never imagined or thought about.

I can only comment, “Na Bhuto Na Bhavishyati” (neither in the past nor will there be another like it in the future) about this Mahakumbh.

Besides, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was deeply concerned about the well-being of the sadhus and saints and he personally addressed any issues that arose. The CM visited the Akharas several times to inspect the facilities.

Q: Termed the largest religious congregation in the world, the Prayagraj Mahakumbh has been identified as the biggest Hindu conclave ever.

A: We are fortunate that the Hindus have, at last, awakened and attended this Mahakumbh with their families and friends. This unity among Hindus will have a positive impact both in the country and across the world.

Earlier, other religions believed that Hindus were not united, and they took advantage of this. However, everything has changed in this Mahakumbh, and now Hindus are united to safeguard their religion.

We expect that by the end of this Mahakumbh, around 50 crore people will have taken a dip in the Sangam, something we, the sadhus, never anticipated. All credit for this goes to PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for their excellent arrangements.

Q: On Mauni Amavasaya, the main day of Amrit Snan, a stampede occurred in which several pilgrims were killed and injured. What is your reaction to this?

A: It was an unfortunate incident, and we, the Akharas, were the first to offer our condolences. We even suspended our Amrit Snan until the situation normalised and the pilgrims, who had come from far-flung areas, were able to take a dip in the Sangam.

As you know, around 8 to 10 crore Sanatani people were present in and around the Mahakumbh that day. There were also some people opposed to the Sanatan ideology. Some ‘Katchadhari’ people tried to create disturbances, but the security forces managed to control the situation in time.

I can only say that such incidents are common in large gatherings.

Q: But the opposition is blaming the Modi and Yogi governments for the stampede and accusing them of failure in this Mahakumbh?

A: Opposition leaders and anti-Sanatani forces are unhappy about witnessing such unity among Hindus for the first time in the country. When they could not find anything to criticise the government for, the stampede gave them an opportunity to defame both the government and our saints.

These opposition leaders are making baseless statements, and the people have now rejected their views.

It is on record that around 40 crore pilgrims have visited the Mahakumbh, and the majority of them have appreciated the facilities and arrangements provided by the government. How can these opposition leaders try to blackmail the majority Hindus?

Q: Some reels and clips were doing the rounds on social media about the mismanagement during the Mahakumbh, and even some videos showing the negative side of the saints. What is your reaction to this?

A: The anti-Hindu forces had employed several YouTubers to tarnish the image of the Mahakumbh. They shot videos and took photos to create a negative narrative about the Hindu-Sanatani congregation. This was why these so-called Leftist YouTubers picked up some fake saints and sadhus to defame Sanatan Dharma.

I personally don’t rule out the possibility that the stampede that occurred on January 29 could have been orchestrated by these forces.

Q: Several opposition leaders and even some environmentalists have raised concerns about the polluted Sangam during the Mahakumbh.

A: I have also heard about it and seen it in the media. But I ask you, did any of the devotees complain about it or did anyone fall ill because of it?

These anti-Sanatani forces are doing everything they can to create confusion among Hindus, hoping to disrupt their yatra to Prayagraj. But all their conspiracies have failed as a large number of people bathed in the Sangam and other places, and more will come until Shivratri on February 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries have also bathed in the so-called polluted Sangam. Such conspiracies are always hatched by these anti-Hindu forces to create division within society.

Q: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has been very vocal in supporting the opposition leaders and has even demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath over the stampede incident.

A: Asking for the resignation of the Chief Minister stems from deep frustration and nothing else. This is shameful for us, and a sadhu should not be involved in politics.

But I can definitely say that these types of saints are like ‘vultures’ who try to damage their own community and religion.

Q: Now that all three Amrit Snans have been completed, what is the next programme of the Akharas?

A: Our Niranjani Akhara sadhus will go to Kashi on February 7, while the other Akharas will return to their ashrams.