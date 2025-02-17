Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya showcase India’s true potential: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, highlighted how honoring India’s culture and traditions fosters unity and economic growth, as seen during the Mahakumbh.

He noted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj have not only revived Indian culture but also significantly boosted the economy, showcasing India’s immense potential on the global stage.

Speaking at a ‘Dialogue with Young Entrepreneurs’ event on Monday, organized by Yuva Bharat Sanstha, the Chief Minister engaged with industrialists from Mumbai and challenged critics of Mahakumbh with facts. He posed a question to the entrepreneurs: “If an investment of Rs 7,500 crores by the Central and State governments can generate economic activity worth Rs 3 to Rs 3.5 lakh crores, isn’t it a wise investment?”

He further highlighted the world-class infrastructure of cities like Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Kashi, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, and Naimisharanya. Recalling past opposition to developmental projects such as road widening in Ayodhya, the construction of an international airport, and the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, he noted that strong political will ensured their successful completion. “The impact is clear—Rs 700 crores in donations have been received for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in just one year”, he remarked.

The Chief Minister also shared that, so far, 53 crore devotees have taken a sacred dip in Sangam during Mahakumbh, and the celebrations will continue for the next nine days. He underscored that this is a testament to India’s spiritual and economic strength.

Addressing entrepreneurs, he invited them to visit key pilgrimage sites, including Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Kashi, where millions of devotees from India and across the world are not only reaffirming their faith but also showcasing India’s cultural and economic power to the world.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the past decade has witnessed unprecedented resurgence of faith and cultural pride in the country. He emphasized that India’s spiritual heritage has been restored, and places long associated with its identity have regained their recognition.

He said, “The 500-year wait ended with the grand consecration of Ram Lalla. In 2016-17, when there was no BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya was merely 2.35 lakh. By 2024, this number has surged to over 14-15 crore.” He credited this remarkable transformation to the collective devotion and support of the people.

Speaking on Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Chief Minister noted that the number of devotees visiting Kashi was significantly lower before its redevelopment. Today, it has grown manifold. Recounting a recent conversation with locals in Kashi, he shared how they had never witnessed such an overwhelming influx of visitors as they have in the past one and a half months.

Comparing pilgrimage attendance, he stated that in the 2013 Prayagraj Kumbh, 12 crore devotees participated over 55 days. In 2019, when Ardh Kumbh as Kumbh, the number doubled to 24 crore. This year, during the 45-day Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, an astounding 53 crore devotees have arrived in just 36 days.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the massive logistical efforts to accommodate this surge. In just 35 days, alongside 40 routine flights, more than 700 chartered flights landed in the region. The Indian Railways has been operating hundreds of special trains daily, while the Transport Corporation has deployed a fleet of 14,000 buses to facilitate travel.

He stated, “From January 28 to 30, 15 crore devotees took a holy dip. On January 28, around 5.5 crore devotees came, followed by 8 crore on January 29, and 2.5 crore on January 30.”

He underscored the meticulous planning by the central and state governments to ensure world-class infrastructure and seamless connectivity. From expanding the fairgrounds to ensuring adequate water flow in the Sangam, every aspect was carefully strategized. As a result, the event has been organized at an unprecedented scale, reaffirming India’s spiritual and cultural strength on a global platform.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that by 8 AM today, 40 lakh devotees had taken a holy dip, and the rituals would continue throughout the day. He emphasized that while respecting faith is essential, its economic impact is equally significant.

Sharing an example, he recounted how an investor expressed interest in setting up a project in Prayagraj—a replica of the Dwadash Jyotirlinga constructed from recycled materials such as old iron, fibre, tyres, and steel. He said, “The investor committed to funding the project with a profit-sharing model of 50-50. The Municipal Corporation allocated 11 acres of land for the initiative, and I inaugurated it in the first week of January. The organization invested Rs 14 crore, and within just 21 days, it recovered its investment and earned an equivalent profit. The Municipal Corporation also benefited from the revenue.”

Citing the success of Shivalik Park, he asserted that spiritual tourism has immense potential, as demonstrated in Prayagraj. He said, “Lakhs of people found employment, leading to increased incomes, ultimately contributing to Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth.” Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India, is home to 25 crore people.