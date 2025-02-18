Prayagraj DM rules out extension Mahakumbh fair

Amid the rumours circulating on social media about the extension of the Mahakumbh fair to March to accommodate a massive crowd, the Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Mandar has categorically dismissed the claims, calling them baseless.

He clarified that the Mahakumbh follows a predetermined schedule based on auspicious timings and that the fair would conclude as planned on February 26. The administration ensures the smooth movement of devotees until the event’s conclusion.

Addressing the misinformation, the DM emphasised here on Tuesday that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, all necessary arrangements for devotees’ convenience are being closely monitored.

He urged the people not to believe in false reports, as neither the government nor the administration has proposed any extension of the fair.

He also assured adequate provisions for bathing at Sangam and for devotees to return to their destinations without disruption. “Traffic management remains a top priority, ensuring that the movement of devotees does not hinder the daily life of Prayagraj,” he said.

Scotiching the rumours about the closures of the railway station, the DM stated, “No station has been shut down without prior notice.”

He explained that the Prayag Sangam station in Daraganj adjacent to the fairgrounds has been closed permanently to prevent overcrowding. This measure has also been implemented on peak days. Apart from this, all other stations are operational, facilitating smooth travel for pilgrims.

Highlighting the fair’s seamless execution, the DM described it as a historic event for the government and district administration. He reassured that no student had missed their board examination due to the fair.

“Authorities had previously advised students and parents to reach examination centers ahead of time, and this guidance has been followed effectively. Additionally, CBSE and ICSE boards have assured that students who miss an exam will be given another opportunity at the end of the examination cycle,” he added.

The administration remains committed to maintaining order and ensuring all devotees have a safe and well-organised Mahakumbh experience.