Prashant Kishor hints about his future plans in politics

Days after declining the offer from the Congress party to join a group on strengthening the organization in the run-up to the 2024 general elections, Political strategist Prashant Kishor hinted at taking political plunge from Bihar.

Taking to his twitter on Monday he said that he would be ready to go to the people’s court, starting from his home state Bihar.

Kishor tweeted, My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance शुरुआत #बिहार से |

Kishor is not new to Bihar politics, for he was the vice president of the ruling Janata Dal-United led by the chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Earlier the political strategist was expelled from the Janata Dal(United) by party boss Nitish Kumar for his stand against the citizenship law. But he had said that said he will continue to be politically involved in his home state of Bihar.

