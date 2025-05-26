Prashant Kishor calls for Hindu-Muslim alliance to counter BJP’s dominance

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor has urged people who believe in the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan to come together and join the fight against the BJP.

Prashant Kishor, who is on a state-wide ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra,’ said that Jan Suraaj party’s fight with the BJP is based on ideology. Photos of Gandhi and Ambedkar on the party flag emphasises the necessity of people who believe in these two leaders to come together to defeat the BJP.

He asserted that the BJP has been winning elections by polarising the society claiming that it represents 80 per cent Hindus in the country, despite the fact that it has never got more than 40 per cent votes.

He pointed out that the 40 per cent Hindus who did not vote for the BJP include people who believe in the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan.

Kishor said, “The BJP got about 40 per cent votes in the country while the population of Hindus in the country is 80 per cent. This means that the remaining 40 per cent Hindus did not vote for the BJP. We want to bring together those 40 per cent Hindus who voted against the BJP and the Muslim community together and create a political and social alliance so that we can challenge the BJP.”

The political-strategist-turned politician said that he has helped politicians in about a dozen states return to power. However, when he realised that they had all failed to deliver on their promises, he left the profession and launched the campaign to bring about political and systemic change in Bihar.

He said, “I travelled across Bihar and interacted with people belonging to various strata of life. Everyone agreed that the people of Bihar, the state with the most glorious past in the country, have faced humiliation across the country.”

He added, “We launched the Jan Suraaj party because Bihar needs better education and employment. It does not need trains to transport labourers. Together we can do something different. Let us walk on the path of change towards a new Bihar.”