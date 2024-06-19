Pralhad Joshi pays surprise visit to FCI headquarters

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi made a surprise visit to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) headquarters here on Wednesday.

Mr Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution also accompanied him during his visit. The objective of the visit was to gain firsthand insight into the operational dynamics and challenges faced by the corporation, officials said.

Mr Joshi engaged in detailed discussions with the senior officials, emphasising on the importance of ensuring food security and improving the efficiency of food distribution across the country.

The Union Minister, while discussing various aspects of FCI operations also emphasized the need for great efficiency and thrust on reducing the cost and burden on subsidy. Also, during the tour of the office building, he suggested improving infrastructure. This visit marks his first engagement with FCI after taking charge of the ministry.

During his visit, Mr Joshi interacted with the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), all Executive Directors, Chief General Managers (CGMs), and General Managers (GMs) of FCI.