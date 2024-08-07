Pradyot Debbarma calls on Centre to engage with Bangladesh’s interim leadership to protect minorities

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the former chairman of Tipra Motha in Tripura, has called upon the Indian government to initiate dialogue with the forthcoming interim government in Bangladesh to protect minorities and indigenous communities in the country.

In a social media post, Pradyot highlighted the increasing attacks on minorities and indigenous people in Bangladesh, emphasising the need for cautious communication. “Attacks on minorities and our indigenous people living in Bangladesh have increased,” he stated.

“This is deeply concerning, and I am confident the Government of India will engage in discussions with the new interim government. We must also ensure that no provocative statements are made from our side.”

Pradyot’s statement follows his recent conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5, where Shah assured that India’s borders are secure and that no illegal influx would be tolerated.

The unrest in Bangladesh began as a protest against a quota system for government jobs but has escalated into widespread violence, particularly targeting the minority Hindu community.

The situation has deteriorated with reports of temples being set on fire and properties belonging to Hindus being attacked. Amid this turmoil, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fled to India, and an interim government has taken the charge in the trouble torn county