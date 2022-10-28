Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya: A new gallery on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being added to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (PMS) which was inaugurated in April. The Union Ministry of Culture expects the section on Modi to be thrown open to the public in January 2023.

Further, a plan to hold a quarterly lecture series on the life and achievements of all the 14 former prime ministers of India by eminent academicians and public leaders is in the offing. The first in the series of lectures will be on Atal Bihari Vajpayee by former president Ram Nath Kovind. On the occasion, selected exhibits will be displayed.

A light & Sound show is likely to begin at the sangrahalaya in November with the opening episode on space programmes of India,

The Sangrahalaya, built on the Teen Murti Bhavan campus, tells the story of how our prime ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-around progress of the country. Each prime minister has been allocated space and given prominence according to their term in office.

With an average footfall of about 800 people per day, the Sangrahalaya has received a total of 1.15 lakh visitors till September 30.

The list of high-profile visitors to the sangrahalaya includes the President, Vice-President, Cabinet ministers, chief ministers of states, members of the higher judiciary, diplomats and other dignitaries.

The museum witnessed the highest number of visitors on a single day on October 15. A total of 3,233 visitors, including 2,000 students, turned up on that day.

“Educational institutions have been arranging student visits to the Sangrahalaya, ” the ministry added. Guided tours are available with a special focus on schools.

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices.

Holograms, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Multi-touch, Multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, and experiential installations enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging.

“The Sangrahalaya displays a comprehensive and balanced perspective on the post-independence history of India. The healthy mix of the latest technology and historic artefacts has impressed one and all. The use of augmented reality and virtual reality has created an enthralling experience with its cutting-edge technology-based content. This inclusive endeavour is also aimed at sensitizing the younger generation to the leadership role of all our Prime Ministers,” said the ministry.