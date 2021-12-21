Pradeep Kumar Rawat named as next envoy to China

Amid the ongoing military stand-off with China at Eastern Ladakh, India today named its Ambassador to the Netherlands Pradeep Kumar Rawat as its next Ambassador to China.

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1990 batch, Rawat is expected to take up his new assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

Rawat, who speaks fluent Mandarin, succeeds Vikram Misri. He had earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing. He also served as Ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017-December 2020.