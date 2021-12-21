Follow Us:
Pradeep Kumar Rawat named as next envoy to China

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1990 batch, Rawat is expected to take up his new assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

SNS | New Delhi | December 21, 2021 11:03 am

Amid the ongoing military stand-off with China at Eastern Ladakh, India today named its Ambassador to the Netherlands Pradeep Kumar Rawat as its next Ambassador to China.

Rawat served as Ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017-December 2020.

Rawat, who speaks fluent Mandarin, succeeds Vikram Misri. He had earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing. He also served as Ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017-December 2020.

