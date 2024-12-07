Power tariff hike an electric shock to people of Kerala: Opposition leader

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Saturday said the LDF government’s decision to increase electricity rates again is a challenge to the people of the state.

Speaking to the media in Kochi on Saturday, Satheesan said the state government has given an electric shock to the people through the recent power tariff hike. He said that the increase in rates is a burden imposed on the people due to corruption and mismanagement by the Electricity Board, and called on the government to urgently prepare to withdraw the hike, which is making life even more difficult for the people.

“This government has raised electricity charges five times since coming to power. Apart from the recent raise of 16 paise, it has been declared that another 12 paise will be added at the start of the next financial year,” he said.

Advertisement

KPCC President and MP, K Sudhakaran, said that the Congress would launch strong protests against the government’s decision to hike electricity rates. This marks the fifth time that the Pinarayi government has increased the power tariff. In a statement here, K Sudhakaran said that this is a challenge to the people. He also demanded that the government clarify why the long-term contract for purchasing electricity was cancelled without proper planning.

The LDF government in Kerala on Friday announced a 16 paise per unit increase in electricity tariffs for the 2024-25 financial year, effective from December 5. An additional hike of 12 paise per unit is set to follow in the 2025-26 financial year. This marks the fifth tariff increase under the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s tenure since it came to power in 2016.