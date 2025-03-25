Power projects in Himachal not complying with terms set by govt will be taken back: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government would take back the hydroelectric projects that do not meet the conditions set by the government.

Sukhu said this while responding to a question by MLA Neeraj Nayar during the question hour in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The chief minister said the previous governments in the state had given power projects to NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) for 12% free power royalty on a permanent basis, which is not right. Our government is fighting for its rights.”

He said he has made it clear to the NHPC and the Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that if it does not agree to free power royality slabs of 12, 18, and 30 per cent royalty and return the project to the state government after 40 years, all projects allocated to the NHPC would be taken back.

“There are thousands of acres of surplus land with the previously set up hydroelectric projects in the state, and the state government has started a battle to get this land back,” he said, adding that these include projects of NHPC and BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board).

Sukhu said he has discussed this issue with the CMD of the NHPC several times.

Referring to the Baira-Syuel Hydroelectric Project, he said the 40-year lease period of the project has ended, but the previous government extended the lease period by 20 years.

He informed that his government has written to the NHPC to take back the project.

Sukhu said that the government will conduct a study to identify surplus land with NHPC and fight to get it back.

He also said that displaced persons should be given priority in employment in any hydroelectric project.

BJP MLA Hansraj, stating that the NHPC is indulging in high-handedness in the Chamba district, sought to know whether the government would return the surplus land to the concerned people.

In another question, MLA Prakash Rana asked whether the government has stopped the MLA Area Development Fund and MLA Discretionary Fund.

In reply, Chief Minister Sukhu said that the government has not issued any instructions to stop these funds.

He further said that the MLAs do not recommend the release of these funds on time, due to which they are not utilized on time.

As for the MLA Area Development Fund, Sukhu said if an MLA does not utilize the fund, it lapses. He also said that the DC cannot hold back the MLA Area Development Fund.

The Chief Minister assured the House that he would direct all DCs to release the MLA Area Development Fund and MLA Discretionary Fund immediately.

Sukhu also said that all MLAs in the state would be able to spend their discretionary fund for the current financial year till March 29.

Earlier, the government had fixed March 26 as the deadline.

Speaking on this issue, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said Rs 4.71 lakh of his discretionary fund for the year 2023-24 had lapsed.

Hansraj also asked a supplementary question on this issue.