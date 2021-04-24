Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said that after former Congress Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar has raised questions on Captain Amarinder Singh’s Chief Ministership.

He said that the power-hungry Congress was busy with infighting and the people of Punjab were not on their agenda. Cheema said that Jakhar had further magnified the infighting going on within the ruling Congress in the state. “Though it is an internal matter of the Congress, it is having a direct and bad impact on the people of Punjab,” he added.

Cheema further said that the ruling Congress leaders were busy grabbing or saving their chairs. “They do not care about the people of Punjab and are fighting only for the sake of power. This fight is very deadly for Punjab and its people,” he added. Cheema said that the ruling Congress’s attempt to backtrack Captain Amarinder Singh as the Chief Ministerial candidate was a testimony to his failed promises.

He said that the different ideologies and infighting of the ruling Congress leaders, admitting the failures of their own party had exposed the inability of the Captain government which has not done anything in the last four-and-a-half years.

The LoP said that former Congress minister and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Punjab Congress president and senior leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, Shamsher Singh Dullo, among many Congress MLAs, had targeted Captain Amarinder Singh on several failures of the government and its inability to live up to the expectations of the people.

Taking a dig at Captain Amarinder Singh, he further said that Captain had betrayed the people of Punjab and the promises made by him to the people in 2017, had turned out to be a hoax. “Congress has accepted that Captain Amarinder Singh is not the best bet for CM, when the youth of the state still continues to wait for 20 lakh jobs and the farmers waiting for the debt relief,” said Cheema.

The AAP leader said that due to the failure of the Captain government, the state was going through an unannounced emergency. Cheema said that the people of Punjab were going through hard times due to the ongoing Covid pandemic; the farmers were fighting for their rights on the Delhi border, people were taking to the streets, protesting against the false promises and failure of the Captain government; but they were being neglected.

“The Captain government is playing with the hope and expectations of the people,” added Cheema. He said that the people will now take account of all the false promises and will give them a befitting reply to the Captain government in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.