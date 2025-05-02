Power cuts in parts of city as rain uproots trees and electric poles

With the heavy downpour uprooting trees and electrical poles power supply was disrupted in many parts of Delhi on Friday morning.

The power distribution agency, BSES, stated that due to the heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, a few instances of power disruption were reported in parts of the city, primarily due to waterlogging and the falling of trees and their branches on electricity cables.

In few low-lying waterlogged areas electricity supply was temporarily switched off as a precautionary measure to prevent electrocution and safeguard human lives, it added.

“BSES Operations and Maintenance teams are on a high alert with Quick Response Teams (QRTs) promptly deployed to attend to complaints. In most cases, power supply is being restored swiftly. However, in a few pockets, restoration is taking longer than usual primarily due to — the need to wait for the water to recede and the damage caused to electricity infrastructure by fallen trees,” it stated in a post on X.

It is important to note here that tree cutting and removing – a critical requirement in such situations – is a time-consuming process carried out in coordination with the civic agencies. Additionally, severe traffic congestion because of waterlogging and fallen trees is delaying the movement of our teams in some locations, the agency added.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly took to social media platform X to air her views on the situation. She wrote, “On one hand, there is waterlogging in the entire Delhi and on other hand, there is no electricity in many areas of Delhi for 10-12 hours.”

“BJP’s 4-engine government has disrupted the entire electricity, water and sewerage system in Delhi in just 2 months,” she added.